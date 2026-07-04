Nyanza residents urged to support government’s development agenda

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has hailed the ongoing transformation of the Nyanza region under the Kenya Kwanza Administration, stating that the Government’s development agenda is finally ensuring equitable distribution of national resources and opportunities across all parts of the country.

Speaking during a women empowerment engagement in Nyando Constituency, Dr. Omollo said the region is witnessing unprecedented investment in infrastructure, flood control, economic empowerment, water projects, administrative services and youth development programmes, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to inclusive development regardless of political affiliation.

The PS noted that for many years, regions such as Nyanza lagged behind in critical development indicators due to unequal allocation of resources and limited public investment.

He said the Kenya Kwanza Administration has deliberately adopted a national outlook that treats all regions fairly and ensures that no Kenyan is left behind.

“Today, roads are being built, markets are being upgraded, affordable housing projects are taking shape, electricity connectivity is expanding and opportunities are being created for young people and women across the country. The question some people are asking is why Nyanza is being developed. The answer is simple: Nyanza is part of Kenya and its people deserve development just like every other Kenyan,” said Dr. Omollo.

He highlighted ongoing interventions aimed at addressing perennial flooding in the Kano Plains and surrounding areas, revealing that out of the planned 30 kilometres of dykes, 15 kilometres have already been completed through the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Additional funding has been allocated in the current Financial Year to facilitate further construction works, with the Government targeting completion of the remaining sections within Nyando and neighbouring flood-prone areas.

The PS further announced that the national plan to construct 50 mega dams across the country will benefit the region, with two dams earmarked for the Lake Region to support flood mitigation, irrigation and water supply.

Dr. Omollo also underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots service delivery through the creation of additional administrative units and the recruitment of Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs to bring Government services closer to wananchi.

On youth empowerment, he urged young people to reject criminal activities and resist attempts by politicians to use them as agents of violence and destruction.

“Our youth must not be associated with criminal gangs, goons or lawlessness. The future of this region lies in education, enterprise, innovation and hard work. We must allow our security agencies to deal firmly with criminals while our young people focus on building their futures,” he said.

The PS also called on eligible residents to obtain National Identity Cards and register as voters, noting that civic participation remains a critical pillar of democratic governance and national development.

Dr. Omollo observed that the growing development footprint in Nyanza is evidence of President William Ruto’s commitment to building a united and inclusive Kenya where development is driven by need rather than politics.

He urged leaders and residents across the region to remain focused on peace, unity and development, saying sustained progress would only be achieved through stability, cooperation and active participation in Government programmes.

“The transformation taking place across Nyanza is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate leadership, inclusive governance and a commitment to ensuring that every region receives its fair share of national development. Our responsibility as leaders and citizens is to safeguard these gains and continue working together for the prosperity of our people,” he said