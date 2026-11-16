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WHO pushes affordable insulin access for millions

WHO has issued its first guidelines on managing type 1 diabetes in adults, urging countries to expand access to affordable insulin and essential care.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
WHO / Badru Katumba A person living with type 1 diabetes administers an insulin injection at home in Kumi, Uganda (2024).
Highlights
  • An estimated 9.5 million people were living with type 1 diabetes globally in 2025.
  • Another 500,000 people were diagnosed with the condition in 2025.
  • WHO recommends multiple daily insulin injections, with doses adjusted according to blood glucose levels.
  • WHO aims to ensure universal access to affordable insulin and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its first-ever guidelines on the diagnosis and management of type 1 diabetes in adults, calling for improved access to affordable insulin and essential diabetes care.

Released as the World Diabetes Day 2026 is being observed globally, the guidelines seek to improve access to lifesaving insulin and quality care, including in low-resource settings.

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In a statement, WHO targets to ensure that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

Insulin Treatment

More than 100 years after the discovery of insulin, many people living with type 1 diabetes still cannot access the insulin and care they need to survive.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin, making people dependent on daily insulin to survive.

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In 2025, around 9.5 million people lived with type 1 diabetes globally, with an additional 500 000 diagnosed in the same year. While often considered primarily a childhood condition, type 1 diabetes is increasingly affecting adults.

“Insulin is a lifesaving treatment, discovered more than 100 years ago. Yet many people with type 1 diabetes do not have access to affordable and high-quality insulin,” said Dr Søren Brostrøm, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health.

He noted that the new WHO guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations to help countries deliver the best possible care, including in settings where resources are limited and health services are disrupted.

In the new guidelines, WHO recommends that people with type 1 diabetes receive insulin injections several times per day, with doses adjusted to blood glucose levels.

Human insulin, a manufactured medicine that works like insulin naturally produced by the human body, is an appropriate and effective option. Other types of insulin can be used when needed.

The guidelines recommend regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. At clinics, this can include a regular blood test that shows average blood sugar levels over the past few months. At home, people can check their own levels with a finger prick test or a continuous glucose monitor, through a small sensor worn on the skin. Where blood glucose testing is not available, urine glucose testing can be considered.

The new guidelines support efforts to achieve WHO targets to ensure that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

WHO has committed to help countries turn these recommendations into actions by providing practical tools and guidance to track progress.

Governments are also encouraged to actively involve people with type 1 diabetes in designing, implementing and evaluating diabetes programmes.

This year’s World Diabetes Day focuses on Early Action on Diabetes, highlighting importance of timely diagnosis and intervention.

Diabetes can lead to serious complications, including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower-limb amputation.

The global burden of diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1990. In 2022, 830 million people were living with diabetes worldwide, the majority with type 2 diabetes.

Further, WHO warns that more than 40% of people with diabetes are unaware that they have the condition and therefore remain undiagnosed.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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