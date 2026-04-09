AthleticsSports

Winners of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2025 awarded prize money

The 2025 edition attracted a record 30,602 participants from 92 nationalities, including over 200 elite athletes. Participation among persons with disabilities rose to 184, up from 146 in 2024.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Winners of the 22nd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon have received a total of Ksh 11,775,000 in prize money, with 42km champions Bernard Chepkwony and Hellen Chepkorir each awarded Ksh 2 million.

Chepkwony and Chepkorir delivered outstanding performances in the men’s and women’s full marathon, clocking 2:11:01 and 2:27:17, respectively.

Alex Chepkwik Saekwo, who finished second in the marathon, received Ksh 1 million, while Omullo Ezekiel Kemboi took home Ksh 500,000 for his third-place finish.

Naomy Chepkorir secured second place to bag Ksh 1 million.

In the half marathon, Joshua Kithuku and Fridah Rerimoi claimed top honours in the men’s and women’s categories, each taking home Ksh 300,000.

In the wheelchair 21km categories, athletes were awarded a combined total of Ksh 1.3 million.

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David Mwindi, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said: “The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which is Kenya’s only World Athletics Road Race Label event, is more than a race; it is a platform that transforms lives. Today’s awards recognise athletic excellence while reinforcing our commitment to equipping athletes with financial knowledge for long-term success.”

Beyond recognising athletic achievement, the event also featured a financial literacy and legal advisory session led by Standard Chartered experts.

Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Kenya & Africa at Standard Chartered: “For over two decades, this marathon has been more than a race, raising approximately KSh 520 million channelled into initiatives empowering women and persons with disabilities with skills to improve their livelihoods. Last year alone, we raised KSh 76 million from the marathon.”

The President of Athletics Kenya, Gen. Jackson Tuwei, emphasised the importance of holistic athlete support: “The continued growth of the marathon reflects strong collaboration between partners and Athletics Kenya. By rewarding performance, supporting athlete development and empowering athletes with financial knowledge, knowledge helps them safeguard their careers, earnings and long-term wellbeing.”

The 2025 edition attracted a record 30,602 participants from 92 nationalities, including over 200 elite athletes. Participation among persons with disabilities rose to 184, up from 146 in 2024.

The 10km race recorded the highest turnout, with 12,855 runners.

The top participating nationalities included Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

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