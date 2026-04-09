Family seeks justice as autopsy shows man held at Keringet police died from injuries

An autopsy conducted on the body of Benerd Cheruiyot, who died while in custody at Keringet Police Station in Kuresoi South Sub-County, has revealed that he succumbed to severe bodily injuries.

The postmortem examination was led by government pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu, who confirmed that the injuries sustained were extensive and inflicted significant harm.

According to the findings, Cheruiyot is believed to have been assaulted while his hands and legs were bound.

Family members and human rights activists gathered at Olenguruone Referral Hospital to witness the examination, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death while in police custody.

The deceased’s family, led by his widow Shandevine Chebet, is now demanding justice, calling for swift and decisive legal action against police officers alleged to have been involved in the incident.

The case is currently under review by human rights officials in Nakuru County, as the family continues to push for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.