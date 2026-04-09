County NewsNEWS

Family seeks justice as autopsy shows man held at Keringet police died from injuries

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read

An autopsy conducted on the body of Benerd Cheruiyot, who died while in custody at Keringet Police Station in Kuresoi South Sub-County, has revealed that he succumbed to severe bodily injuries.

The postmortem examination was led by government pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu, who confirmed that the injuries sustained were extensive and inflicted significant harm.

According to the findings, Cheruiyot is believed to have been assaulted while his hands and legs were bound.

Family members and human rights activists gathered at Olenguruone Referral Hospital to witness the examination, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death while in police custody.

The deceased’s family, led by his widow Shandevine Chebet, is now demanding justice, calling for swift and decisive legal action against police officers alleged to have been involved in the incident.

The case is currently under review by human rights officials in Nakuru County, as the family continues to push for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

50 Judges set to face JSC interview panel for Environment, Land Court jobs
Man kills wife, commits suicide over marital problems
Catholics throng Holy Family Basilica for Ash Wednesday as Lent season begins
Government allocates Ksh.68M for Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme land compensation
Kenya to expand labour agreement with UK, to include clinical officers and physician associates
HealthX Africa unveils healthcare support for the blind in Kirinyaga
East African countries to register veterinary ectoparasiticides under Mutual Recognition Procedures
Health services are available under SHA, CS assures Kenyans 
Mob burns car after it hit motorcyclist in Ruiru
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic disruption in Nairobi CBD over key presidential events
Next Article Winners of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2025 awarded prize money
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Six arrested, firearm seized in Garissa as officers dismantle poaching syndicate
County News NEWS
Winners of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2025 awarded prize money
Athletics Sports
Traffic disruption in Nairobi CBD over key presidential events
Local News NEWS
Madagascar declares state of emergency over severe fuel shortages linked to Iran war
Business International Business

You May also Like

Local News

Femicide: Husband fatally stabs wife in dispute over college enrollment

County NewsNEWS

Pray for the country, Embu Senator appeals

County NewsNEWS

Campaign to end period stigma, promote menstrual health launched

Local NewsMore

PS Isaboke engages European Commission on digital cooperation

Show More