World Athletics scraps off marathon races at major championships, replaces it with World marathon championships from 2030

World Athletics has introduced a separate World Marathon Championships, set to begin in 2030, which will replace the marathon events at both the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The marathon will continue to be part of the World Athletics Championships in 2027 and 2029, but from 2030, it will transition to its own independent championship.

Starting in 2031, marathons and other road running distances will no longer be included in the World Athletics Championships.

The World Marathon Championships will be held annually, with men and women competing in alternate years, maintaining the current frequency of the World Championships marathon.

This new championship has been developed in collaboration with influential figures who have contributed to the marathon’s global prominence, with further details on these partnerships to be revealed soon.

The World Athletics Road Running Championships will remain a separate annual event.

In alignment with this new direction, World Athletics has initiated formal discussions to consider Athens as the host for the inaugural World Athletics Marathon Championships in 2030.