How Rwanda’s youth are powering Africa’s agri-food economy

Every year, nearly 12 million young Africans enter the labour market, yet only about three million formal jobs are created. At the same time, Africa spends over USD 50 billion annually importing food that could be produced locally. These are not separate challenges but parts of the same economic puzzle, one whose solution may lie in a place many young people once overlooked: agribusiness.

In Rwanda’s Rwamagana District, I met a young entrepreneur whose story reflects both the challenge and the opportunity of Africa’s agrifood transformation. Immaculée Mukamuhoza, a business graduate, returned home to limited job prospects and took a position as an accountant at a local farmers’ cooperative. There, she noticed farmers walking nearly 15 kilometres to buy seeds and fertilizer, losing valuable time, income, and productivity in the process.

She saw an opportunity. Using part of her modest salary, she began sourcing inputs from Kigali and reselling them locally. By 2019, with just USD 300 in family savings, she opened a small agro input shop. Today, she serves more than 500 farmers, employs three staff, and supplies tonnes of seed and fertilizer each season, helping her community save time, labour, and lost productivity while improving crop yields.

Stories like Mukamuhoza’s are emerging across Africa. From drone operators mapping fields in Ghana to digital platforms connecting farmers to buyers in Kenya, young people are building businesses within the continent’s fastest-growing economic ecosystem: the food system. They are showing that innovation, enterprise, and entrepreneurship can thrive alongside farming itself.

The stakes are particularly high in Rwanda, where nearly 70 percent of the population is under 30, and agriculture employs close to two-thirds of the workforce. As the sector becomes more market-oriented, it is opening pathways for young people not just as farmers, but as entrepreneurs across the value chain, from input supply and logistics to processing and marketing.

This shift was evident at the recent MoveAfrika Youth Dialogue in Kigali, where a central question emerged: who will shape Africa’s food future? The answer is clear. Transformation will not be driven by yields alone but by whether agriculture becomes economically viable for farmers and investable for entrepreneurs.

For young Africans, agriculture is rapidly becoming less about manual labour and more about enterprise. The modern food system includes digital services, financing platforms, logistics networks, and value-added processing. It is a space of innovation, business creation, and inclusive growth, where technology and entrepreneurship intersect to make agriculture more efficient, profitable, and attractive to youth.

The opportunity is immense. Africa’s food and agriculture market is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. Yet much of this value is lost between production, processing, and markets, gaps that young entrepreneurs are increasingly filling with new ideas, digital solutions, and business models that shorten value chains and increase efficiency.

Rwanda shows what is possible when agriculture functions as a system. Investments in inputs, markets, and policy alignment have supported steady sector growth and the emergence of a more structured ecosystem. Today, more than twenty licensed private seed companies operate in the country, signaling a shift toward a functioning agricultural market that attracts private investment and supports innovation.

This transformation is creating opportunities beyond the farm. Distribution, aggregation, processing, and logistics are all generating new layers of economic activity and employment, creating a more diverse and resilient rural economy.

Yet progress depends on the systems surrounding entrepreneurs. Young agripreneurs consistently face constraints: limited access to finance, unreliable input supply, and weak market linkages. Where these barriers are reduced, businesses grow. Where they persist, even strong ideas struggle to scale.

Across Africa, evidence shows that improved access to inputs, advisory services, and structured markets leads not only to higher productivity but also to the rise of small and medium agribusinesses, the critical “missing middle” connecting farmers to urban demand.

The broader paradox remains. Africa imports over USD 50 billion in food annually despite its vast agricultural potential. Closing this gap is not just about producing more but about building competitive value chains and investing in logistics, processing, and market systems, areas where young entrepreneurs are already stepping in.

Rwanda’s experience demonstrates that when systems align, inputs, finance, markets, and policy, they reduce risk, attract investment, and enable innovation to scale. If this momentum continues, stories like Mukamuhoza’s will become the norm rather than the exception. The next chapter of Africa’s growth will be written not only in boardrooms or tech hubs but in agro dealerships, processing facilities, and supply chains built by young entrepreneurs.

When that shift happens at scale, Africa’s food systems will do more than feed the continent; they will power its economic future.

Ms. Nana Amoah is the Director, Gender, Youth & Inclusiveness, AGRA.