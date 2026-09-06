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Duale to IEBC: Ignore political noise, focus on delivering credible elections

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain focused on preparations for the 2027 General Election and deliver a free, fair and credible poll.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Garissa, Duale asked IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon to ignore political pressure surrounding the commission’s preparedness and concentrate on its constitutional mandate.

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Duale also called for transparency in the procurement of electoral technology, urging the commission to strictly adhere to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act and other procurement laws.

“The stability and security of the country is in your hands. The democratic values of our country are in your hands in how you prepare for the next general election,” he said.

“All the tenders must be done in accordance with the PFM Act. You must know the weight of your office. Do not play around with the stability of our country.”

Duale said every procurement process must uphold transparency, fairness and accountability, warning the commission against shortcuts or irregular dealings.

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His remarks come amid increased political debate over the IEBC’s preparedness for the 2027 elections, including the procurement and deployment of electoral technology.

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