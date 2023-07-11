Kenya to send second batch of nurses to the UK

Plans are in top gear to send more Kenyan nurses to work in the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health Tuesday revealed it was making preparations to send the second batch.

The first cohort of nurses left the country in June last year following a bilateral agreement between Kenya and Britain signed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Principal Secretary of State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki said progress is being made in the development of recruitment guidelines for nurses under the Kenya-UK Bilateral Agreement for Collaboration on Healthcare Workforce.

Speaking during a consultation with officials from the Ministry of Health and British High Commission Muriuki, emphasized the purpose of the guideline to streamline the preparation and recruitment process, thereby opening up more opportunities for Kenyan nurses.

The Principal Secretary reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the successful execution of the bilateral agreement, further underscoring the significance of this opportunity for Kenyan nurses.

UK and Kenya governments signed a bilateral agreement in July 2021 on health workforce collaboration.

Kenya is expected to send at least 20,000 nurses to the UK in three years in an agreement inked between the two countries when Kenyatta visited the UK in July 2021.