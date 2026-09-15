1,000 paid internship opportunities advertised at Ministry of Education

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 1,000 paid internship opportunities for graduates seeking to gain practical skills and knowledge while supporting virtual learning and other digital education platforms in the Ministry of Education.

The vacancies are under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) Cohort 5, administered through the State Department for Basic Education.

According to a notice published by the PSC in the Tuesday, September 15, 2026, edition of MyGov newspaper, successful candidates will be appointed and deployed to schools at Sub-county level, where, in addition to acquiring practical skills and knowledge, the interns will play a critical role in supporting virtual learning and other related digital platforms.

To qualify, applicants must have graduated no earlier than 2022 and hold either a bachelor’s degree in education with an ICT specialisation, a bachelor’s degree in ICT, or a diploma in ICT or ICT integration in education from a recognised institution.

The internship will run for 12 months and is non-renewable, with a stipend to be determined by the government.

Additional Requirements

Be Knowledgeable in networking and infrastructure, applications development, information security and project management;

Have the ability to integrate ICT with Education in terms of e-Learning and content development;

Have the requisite skills to carry out research and innovation to support the Digital Literacy Programme;

Be willing to be deployed to any Sub-county Education office on full time basis; and Have not benefited from a similar programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support of e-Learning and content development in line with the schemes of work;

Providing class support and training of Primary School teachers in use of digital literacy devices;

Supporting implementation of the Digital Learning Programme;

Carrying out innovations to enable schools improve on use of digital learning; v. Providing support in safe, secure and ethical use of technology in learning;

Assisting teachers by integrating ICT in delivery of teaching, learning and assessment; vii. Supporting staff with development and production of key school policies and procedures;

Providing first-line support and maintenance of ICT services in the schools.

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Public Service Commission’s recruitment portal by 5th, October, 2026.

The interns will be awarded certificates by the State Department for Basic Education upon completion of the programme.