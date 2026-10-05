Kenyans cutting back on key expenses to afford rent, says report

A new report shows that many Kenyans are now cutting back on essential expenses to afford housing costs.

Findings by Habitat for Humanity International show that rapid urbanization, growing housing deficits and increasing climate risks are placing greater pressure on households, particularly low-income families.

“Across Africa, families are demonstrating incredible resilience, but no family should have to choose between paying for housing and paying for food, education or healthcare,” said Abi Riak, Area Vice President for Habitat for Humanity in Africa.

The report, Home at What Cost?, indicate that housing pressures continue undermine health, financial security and future opportunities across Africa and around the world.

As the world celebrates the 2026 World Habitat Day under the theme “Adequate Housing for All”, the organisation says in four people globally are cutting back on essential expenses to afford housing costs.

The report highlights how housing affordability and inadequate housing conditions are affecting the health, educational, equity, economic outcomes and future opportunities of families across Africa and around the world.

“Housing is more than shelter. It can be a foundation for health, economic opportunity, climate resilience and inclusive urban development. As African cities continue to grow, investing in decent and adequate housing must be recognized as a critical driver of sustainable development and shared prosperity,” added Abi.

Globally, 75% of the respondents surveyed said they have cut back on at least one essential expense in the past year to afford housing costs.

30% are spending less on food and have had to draw from emergency savings, while 13% have delayed or avoided medical care because of housing expenses.

Beyond immediate financial challenges, the research also shows how housing pressures are affecting people’s aspirations and quality of life with 58% of parents worry housing costs limit opportunities for their children.

At the same time, the research highlights the connection between housing and climate change.

For many African communities already experiencing floods, droughts, extreme heat and other climate-related shocks, resilient housing is becoming increasingly important for protecting lives, livelihoods and assets.

Slightly above 30% of respondents globally expect extreme weather to make living conditions more difficult within the next three years, while 18% say their homes do not adequately protect them from hazards such as flooding.

“On this World Habitat Day, we urge governments, development partners, financial institutions and the private sector to work together to expand access to decent, adequate and climate-resilient housing,” said Abi. “Every family deserves a home that supports their health, dignity and opportunity to thrive.”

The findings reinforce the interconnection between housing and key development outcomes across Africa, including health, education, livelihoods, climate resilience, gender equality and economic growth.

Investments in housing generate benefits far beyond shelter, helping build stronger communities and more inclusive and sustainable cities.

At least 30,000 people across 22 countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa were survey.