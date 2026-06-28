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2 days to tax return deadline, KRA rules out extension

To support taxpayers, KRA has extended working hours across its customer service channels

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ruled out extending the June 30 deadline for filing 2025 income tax returns, urging taxpayers to submit their returns on time to avoid penalties.

With only two days remaining until the Tuesday, June 30, 2026, deadline, KRA called on all taxpayers with an income tax obligation who have not yet filed their returns to do so in accordance with the law.

“Filing your tax return is more than a legal obligation; it is a contribution to national development. Every return filed supports transparency, strengthens the tax system, and helps the Government finance essential public services that benefit all Kenyans,” KRA said in a statement.

The authority thanked the millions of taxpayers who have already filed their returns and urged those who have not yet filed not to wait until the last minute. It stressed that there will be no extension of the filing deadline and warned that taxpayers who fail to submit their returns by June 30 will be liable to the applicable penalties and may also face default tax assessments.

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To support taxpayers, KRA has extended working hours across its customer service channels, including the Contact Centre, social media platforms, Huduma Centres, KRA Service Centres and Ushuru Mashinani Service Partners nationwide.

“Recognising that the final days before the deadline can be busy, KRA has put in place a range of support services to make the filing process as simple and convenient as possible. Taxpayers can file their returns through multiple digital platforms,” the authority said.

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KRA also cautioned against last-minute filing, noting that increased traffic on its digital platforms could slow down the system and cause delays.

“The Authority remains committed to supporting every taxpayer throughout the filing period and thanks all Kenyans for their continued cooperation in building a stronger and more prosperous nation through tax compliance,” the statement added.

 

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