Waiguru leads call for peaceful campaigns, urges Ol Kalou voters to shun political violence  

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has led leaders in condemning political violence and intolerance ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Waiguru urged leaders and residents to embrace peaceful campaigns and reject political violence.

The calls for peaceful campaigns come in the wake of rising tension and political intolerance that has seen goons attack and disrupt meetings and campaign posters for UDA Candidate Samuel Muchina destroyed.

Speaking during engagements with residents at Rurii Ward and later at Nyandarua University College, where she met residents from Kaibaga and Mirangine wards, Waiguru said acts of vandalism and intimidation witnessed during the campaigns had no place in modern democracy.

“We as the Tutam Brigade want to condemn the incidents whereby goons have been destroying Samuel Muchina’s billboards and campaign materials. Violence and political intolerance are wrong and outdated. The people of Ol Kalou have categorically stated that they want development and not politics of insults, violence and false promises,” she said.

Waiguru urged leaders and supporters across the political divide to maintain peace throughout the campaign period and on election day. “Please keep in mind that this election is not for 2027. That time will come and all leaders will return to tell you what they have delivered and why they deserve another term,” she said.

Waiguru maintained that the by-election presented residents with an opportunity to secure development by remaining aligned with the national government.

“I have heard your leaders repeatedly say that the people here want electricity, roads, hospitals and universities. Those are projects that can only be delivered through a leader working together with the national administration,” she said.

Drawing from Kirinyaga’s experience, Waiguru said strategic cooperation with the national government had enabled the county to deliver major development projects. “In Kirinyaga we have a Level Five Hospital, and this year we will be commissioning three Level Four hospitals. Learn from Kirinyaga and other counties that have remained in government because that is how we have been able to deliver major projects for our people,” she said.

She further urged voters to support the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, saying he was best placed to continue the development agenda started by the late area MP.

She also cautioned residents against what she termed misleading political narratives by self-centred leaders who are leading the people of the mountain astray.

UDA parliamentary candidate Samuel Muchina also condemned the destruction of campaign materials, calling on supporters to conduct peaceful campaigns.

“Political violence and intolerance have no place in this election. I urge all our supporters to maintain peace, reject acts of vandalism and refuse to be used to commit crimes,” Muchina said.

He pledged to prioritise development if elected citing promising better roads, expanded elecrificattion, improved water services, a Level Five hospital and a university.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau Muhia said the constituency had an opportunity to elect a leader focused on service delivery rather than politics.”The people of Ol Kalou have decided they want someone who will work and deliver for them, not empty rhetoric. This is a chance to make the right choice for development by electing Samuel Muchina,” she said.

She cited Governor Anne Waiguru’s work in Kirinyaga, noting that it is evidence of what can be achieved through collaboration with the national government.

Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende said his own constituency had benefited after electing a UDA candidate during a by-election. “I am living proof that a by-election can change a constituency’s development trajectory. The people of Mbeere North chose to remain in government, and today they are witnessing major road construction and other development projects,” he said, urging residents to vote for Muchina and also support Kenya Kwanza government.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga also urged residents not to be misled by divisive politics. “Do not be fooled into becoming soldiers for other people’s political interests. Counties that have remained in government are benefiting from roads, electricity, hospitals and schools,” he said.

The leaders also urged voters to turn out in large numbers to elect Samuel Muchina, stating that the by-election should be about securing development and improving livelihoods rather than advancing political confrontation.