2026 Emmy nominees in key categories ahead of Monday’s ceremony

The Emmy Awards ceremony, which celebrates the stars and the best of television, is set to take place on Monday.

At the top of the nominations list is “The Pitt” with 25, followed by “Hacks” with 24.

So far, after the early prizes were awarded in mainly technical categories, horror-comedy “Widow’s Bay” leads the pack with eight.

The gala will be hosted by “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay.

(Note: the awards for supporting actors in a limited series were handed out at the pre-ceremonies)

See full list below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE:

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE:

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Programs with most overall nominations:

“The Pitt” – 25

“Hacks” – 24

“Widow’s Bay” – 19

“Pluribus” – 18

“Beef” – 16