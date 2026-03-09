Motor SportRallySports

2026 WRC Safari Rally distance reduced by 12 km

46 rally drivers among them 17 Kenyans are set to compete in a total of 20 stages.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
The distance for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally to be staged in Naivasha between the 12th and 15th of this month has been reduced by 12.09 km.

The organisers announced the new development on Sunday evening, cutting the Loldia 1 & 2 stage distances from 25.04 km to 18.95 km.

Following the decision, the overall distance to be covered by the drivers over the four days of the competition has been reduced from 350.52 km to 338.43 km.

Cars will be flagged off this Thursday at the Wildlife Research Training Institute in Naivasha.

This year’s edition, which will be the fifth since the Safari Rally was reinstated in the WRC calendar, has seen major changes, among them the removal of the traditional KICC flag-off and the Kasarani Super spectator special stage, which has been the only head-to-head competition track.

This week’s Kenyan event will be the 3rd stop of the WRC meets in 2026, after Monte Carlo, which was staged between 22nd and 25th January, and Rally Sweden between 12th and 15th last month.

