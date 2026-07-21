More Than Flour: Grain Industries Limited’s growing footprint in Kenya

For many Kenyan households, maize meal and baking flour are everyday essentials. Grain Industries Limited (GIL), a Kenyan milling company, is behind many of these products. GIL has steadily expanded its presence in the country’s food manufacturing sector, while simultaneously supporting agricultural value chains and national partnerships.

The company produces a range of maize meal and wheat flour products for both household and commercial markets. Its portfolio includes the Ajab, Lotus, Umi, and Asili brands, catering to consumers, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, and other food businesses nationwide.

Like many manufacturers in the grain sector, GIL’s operations connect various parts of the economy, from grain producers and transporters to factory employees, distributors, and retailers. The company says this network supports employment and economic activity throughout the agricultural and manufacturing value chain.

Its products are distributed across Kenya through supermarkets, wholesalers, and neighbourhood retail outlets, ensuring accessibility for households in both urban and rural areas. The company has also invested in quality assurance systems, including measures aimed at maintaining food safety standards and minimising contaminants in its products.

Besides household consumption, GIL supplies flour for commercial baking and food preparation, serving businesses that require products in larger quantities. The range is designed to meet diverse consumer and industrial needs, from preparing staple meals such as ugali and chapati to baking bread, cakes, and pastries.

In recent years, the company has also expanded its engagement beyond food production through partnerships in areas that resonate with Kenyan consumers.

One such initiative is its partnership with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to support coverage of the FIFA World Cup. The collaboration enabled audiences across the country to follow the tournament through free-to-air television, increasing access to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

The partnership reflects a broader trend where food manufacturers increasingly align with national cultural and sporting events to connect with consumers beyond their core products.

As the FIFA World Cup concludes this weekend, GIL’s involvement highlights how companies in Kenya’s manufacturing sector are combining their traditional business activities with broader community and media partnerships.

While food production remains its core business, Grain Industries Limited continues to position itself as a participant in conversations around food security, economic development, and national experiences that bring Kenyans together.