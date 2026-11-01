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KCSE: Govt warns teachers, parents against exam malpractice

Omolo says the government will not tolerate attempts to compromise the integrity of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

Interior PS Raymond Omolo has warned teachers, parents and candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, saying those involved in cheating will face legal action as the main KCSE written papers begin on Monday, November 2.

Omolo said the government will not tolerate attempts to compromise the integrity of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

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Speaking in Bondo, Siaya County, the Principal Secretary cautioned parents and teachers against falling prey to fraudsters promising to secure leaked examination papers for candidates.

“Please don’t fall into the trap of those who want to make quick money by lying to you that they will steal examination papers for you. When you do that, you are not just ruining the lives of our children, you are ruining your life as a parent and also as a teacher,” Omolo said.

He warned that law enforcement agencies were monitoring individuals seeking to interfere with the examination process and would pursue those found culpable.

“Anyone who is deluded that they would want to take advantage, our law enforcement agencies are on your trail,” he said.

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The PS said the government had invested heavily in the education sector and would not allow examination fraud to undermine the efforts made to improve learning and the credibility of national examinations.

Omolo cited the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers and continued government investment in education as part of efforts to strengthen the sector, saying such investments must be protected.

“The President has hired enough teachers for us and is continuing to hire, and he is putting a lot of money into the education sector. We cannot play games with the lives of our children,” he said.

A total of 1,048,355 candidates have registered for this year’s KCSE examinations, crossing the one-million mark for the first time in the examination’s history.

The oral and practical examinations began on October 19, while the main written papers run from November 2 to November 20, according to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) timetable.

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