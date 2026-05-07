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ATAF, ETA sign agreement to enhance tax administration in Africa

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

The African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) have signed an agreement to build tax capacity across Africa through trainings.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two bodies, provides for the use of the ETA Tax Academy as a host facility for ATAF’s training activities and capacity-building programmes, with a particular focus on English and Arabic-speaking countries across Northern Africa.

ETA Tax Academy will also serve as one of the ATAF continental hubs for training African tax officials, supporting knowledge exchange and strengthening institutional capacity across ATAF member countries.

“This agreement is a declaration of intent—a shared commitment to build African tax capacity on African soil, anchored in African institutions,” said Mary Baine, ATAF Executive Secretary.

The collaboration will focus on key priority areas for tax administrations, including audit effectiveness, VAT compliance, transfer pricing, exchange of information, digital economy taxation, and data analytics.

The agreement builds on an established record of technical cooperation between ETA and ATAF.

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Signed in Cairo during a working visit by Baine and the Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority Rasha Abdel Aal Radi and in the presence of Egypt Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, the MoU is expected to support the development of a coordinated training agenda and strengthen regional collaboration in tax administration, contributing to broader efforts to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation across the continent.

This partnership forms part of ATAF’s overall regionalisation strategy and member centric approach, both aimed at bringing services closer to members for greater visibility and impact.

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