Sugarcane farmers in Bungoma County are renewing their investment in cane production following improved operations at Nzoia Sugar Company, with timely payments under the new management restoring confidence in an industry that had struggled with years of financial and operational challenges.

For Alfred Barasa Nakalila, a farmer based in the Nzoia area, the revival of the miller has brought renewed hope after years of delayed payments that left farmers struggling to sustain production and meet household expenses.

Nakalila recalls a period when farmers delivered their sugarcane but received only partial payments, with outstanding balances taking considerable time to settle.

“The factory was almost dead, and farmers were not being paid. We are now beginning to see its recovery under the new investor, who is paying farmers on time. This has encouraged us to continue investing in sugarcane farming,” he said.

President William Ruto, who issued KSh195 million in bonus cheques to Nzoia farmers in Kanduyi Constituency on Monday, described the leasing of the factory as historic, crediting Rai Group with restoring efficiency and profitability.

“Today, farmers are paid for cane deliveries within a week while workers receive their salaries on time at the end of every month. This is a historic day for Nzoia Sugar Company,” the President said.

President Ruto emphasised that Nzoia Sugar Company remains the property of the people of Bungoma, dismissing claims by opposition leaders that the Government had surrendered ownership of the facility.

“We have an agreement with the operators of this facility. The factory and the nucleus estate will continue to be the property of the people of Bungoma,” he said.

He cautioned politicians against exploiting the company’s past challenges for political expediency, saying the transformation underway was evidence of the Government’s commitment to reviving the sugar industry.

For Nakalila, the improved payment arrangements have enabled him to reinvest in his five-acre sugarcane farm, particularly through purchasing fertiliser and improving crop management. He also plans to lease additional farmland as his earnings improve.

Nakalila further called on farmers in the sugar belt to embrace cane farming, describing it as an important source of income and a means of securing better opportunities for their families.

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Tejveer Rai said the miller had paid Ksh1.6 billion to farmers this year, alongside Ksh150 million to cane harvesters.

The Ksh195 million bonus payment forms part of Ksh1.2 billion being distributed to sugarcane farmers across the Western sugar belt as the Government steps up efforts to revitalise the sugar industry in Kenya.