Karyn White, Kirk Whalum land in Kenya ahead of ‘One Night Only’ event with Bien

Award-winning R&B sensation Karyn White and saxophonist Kirk Whalum have landed in Kenya ahead of the May 31 concert dubbed One Night Only.

The Las Vegas-style experience will see the Grammy-nominated singer behind classics like ‘Superwoman’ and ‘Romantic’ headline the event alongside Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum, Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Ali Kiba and Bien.

Key facts about White

White’s musical success is often attributed to her 1988 self-titled album, Karyn White, produced by L. A Reid and Babyface.

The album produced some of her most popular songs, including “The Way You Love Me”, “Secret Rendezvous”, and “Superwoman”, which landed on the Hot 100 hit singles list, as well as the No. 1 R&B hit “Love Saw It”, a duet with Babyface.

With the success of that album, White became the first female artist to have the first three solo releases from their debut album hit No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Key Facts about Whalum

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s career spans several genres, including pop, jazz, and film scores for ‘The Prince of Tides’, ‘Boyz n the Hood’, ‘The Bodyguard’, ‘Grand Canyon’, and ‘Cousins’.

Whalum also solo’ed for Whitney Houston on the song “I Will Always Love You”, the best-selling single by a female artist.

His musical achievements have landed him 12 Grammy nominations. He has won one Grammy for his work in 2011 for Best Gospel Song (“It’s What I Do”, featuring Lalah Hathaway) alongside lifelong friend and writer Jerry Peters.

The event is set to take place at the Sarit Expo Centre.

The concert follows the success of last year’s sold-out One Night Only show headlined by Kenny G, with organisers promising an even bigger production this time around.