EntertainmentMusic

Karyn White, Kirk Whalum land in Kenya ahead of ‘One Night Only’ event with Bien

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Award-winning R&B sensation Karyn White and saxophonist Kirk Whalum have landed in Kenya ahead of the May 31 concert dubbed One Night Only.

The Las Vegas-style experience will see the Grammy-nominated singer behind classics like ‘Superwoman’ and ‘Romantic’ headline the event alongside Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum, Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Ali Kiba and Bien.

Karyn White/ One Night Only

Key facts about White

White’s musical success is often attributed to her 1988 self-titled album, Karyn White, produced by L. A Reid and Babyface.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The album produced some of her most popular songs, including “The Way You Love Me”, “Secret Rendezvous”, and “Superwoman”, which landed on the Hot 100 hit singles list, as well as the No. 1 R&B hit “Love Saw It”, a duet with Babyface.

Concert boss defends Kanye West amid controversy
Shanga Trails celebrates cultural connection between Czechia, Kenya
Chris Brown freed on 5 Million bail in UK
Ndegz releases new song “Creep” featuring rapper Abbas Kubaff

With the success of that album, White became the first female artist to have the first three solo releases from their debut album hit No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Key Facts about Whalum

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum’s career spans several genres, including pop, jazz, and film scores for ‘The Prince of Tides’, ‘Boyz n the Hood’, ‘The Bodyguard’, ‘Grand Canyon’, and ‘Cousins’.

Whalum also solo’ed for Whitney Houston on the song “I Will Always Love You”, the best-selling single by a female artist.

His musical achievements have landed him 12 Grammy nominations. He has won one Grammy for his work in 2011 for Best Gospel Song (“It’s What I Do”, featuring Lalah Hathaway) alongside lifelong friend and writer Jerry Peters.

The event is set to take place at the Sarit Expo Centre.

The concert follows the success of last year’s sold-out One Night Only show headlined by Kenny G, with organisers promising an even bigger production this time around.

Shakira accused of tax crimes for second time
7 easy gin cocktails you can make at home this weekend
“Kuna Kuna” hit-Maker Vic West inks deal with UMG EA
French Montana, Davido to headline CAF concert before kick off
Darlington’s mother appeals to Burna Boy over son’s arrest
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Armed suspect arrested after foiled robbery attempt in Jamhuri
Next Article Several students feared dead in Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire
- Advertisement -
Latest News
16 killed in Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire
Local News More
Google worker charged with using internal data to make $1.2m on bets
Business International Business
Pope Leo appoints Rev. John Mwandi as new Kitui bishop
County News NEWS
Leaders call for forgiveness, unity at National Prayer Breakfast
Local News More

You May also Like

Entertainment

Moliy, Tyla collaborate on new song “Body Go”

Entertainment

Kenyans react to VJ Patelo’s wedding

Entertainment

KO Fight Nights return to The Alchemist

CelebrityEntertainment

Nadia Mukami joins 22Bet as an ambassador

Show More