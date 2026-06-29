“We are truly humbled,” Jafar Jackson says as ‘Michael’ becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jafar Jackson, who played the iconic musician in the music biopic, ‘Michael,’ thanked the fans for showing up to watch the film as he and actress Nia Long presented the first award of the night at the BET Awards, which took place on Sunday, June 28.

The film, which premiered on April 20 with an exclusive East Africa screening sponsored by NCBA bank in Kenya, is now the highest-earning biopic of all time, beating out “Oppenheimer”, which detailed the building of the atomic bomb by Robert Oppenheimer and “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which revolved around the life of 80s icon Freddie Mercury.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Jafar said: “We’re so grateful for the love you all showed to our movie. You guys have the theatres packed. We’re truly so humbled. Your support means the world to the Jackson family.”

Nia Long, who played Katherine Jackson in the film, in turn praised Jafar for his portrayal of Michael.

“Portraying Katherine Jackson reminded me that grace is quiet and still, and tonight we honour that,” Nia Long said. “Jaafar, it was an honour watching you transform into your uncle right before our eyes.”

Jackson and Long presented the Best Male R&B / Pop Artist award at the 2026 BET Awards, which went to Leon Thomas.

‘Michael’ was directed by Antoine Fuqua and made history by earning $977.4M at the Box office, surpassing Universal’s ‘Oppenheimer’, which earned $975.8M according to Deadline.

The film stars Colman Domingo (Joseph Jackson), Miles Teller (John Branca), KeiLyn Durrel Jones (Bill Bray), Lauren Harrier (Suzanne de Passe), Joseph David-Jones (Jackie Jackson), Rhyan Hill (Tito Jackson), Jamal R. Henderson (Jermaine Jackson), Tre Horton (Marlon Jackson), Jessica Sula (LaToya Jackson), Mike Myers (Walter Yetnikoff), Kendrick Sampson (Quincy Jones), among many others.