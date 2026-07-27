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Calls for gender tolerance in Eastern and North Eastern Kenya

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
File photo | BBC

Human rights activities are calling for tolerance as LGBTQ individuals in some parts of Kenya’s Eastern and North Eastern regions continue to face heightened risks amid strong religious, cultural and legal opposition to same-sex relationships.

According to the group,  LGBTQ identities and advocacy are widely rejected on religious and cultural grounds given the country does not recognize same-sex marriage, while sections of the Penal Code criminalize certain same-sex sexual acts.

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The organizations say that in some areas of the northern frontier, members of the LGBTQ community face discrimination, threats and violence. They also allege that law enforcement agencies have at times prioritized maintaining public order over protecting individuals who face hostility because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Rights advocates have documented cases of violence against LGBTQ individuals, including reported killings. In early 2025, an LGBTQ activist was also reported missing, raising further concerns among campaigners.

Fardowsa Hassan, an LGBTQ individual from North Eastern Kenya, fled the country in 2025, according to activists.

Advocacy groups say some LGBTQ people have also been disowned by their families and remain socially isolated because of their identity.

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Authorities continue to urge caution, citing the region’s legal framework as well as its religious and social sensitivities.

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