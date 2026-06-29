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NCIC puts politicians on notice over divisive rhetoric

Commission Chair Kepha Omae warns against ethnic mobilisation and vows decisive action against offenders ahead of the election.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has cautioned politicians against engaging in hate speech, ethnic profiling, and divisive rhetoric. The Commission announced it would intensify surveillance of political rallies, mainstream media, and digital platforms to identify and hold accountable those found undermining national cohesion.

Addressing a press conference, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Omae expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of inflammatory political discourse as the country approaches the next General Election.

“Over the past few months, we have noted a rising trend of political rhetoric bordering on hate speech and ethnic content. As a commission, we are deeply concerned by such regrettable ethnic profiling and statements capable of inciting hostility among communities. This must stop,” Omae declared.

He warned that unchecked hate speech and ethnic mobilisation pose a serious threat to Kenya’s unity and democratic stability.

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“Hate speech threatens national cohesion and weakens public confidence in our democratic institutions. We, therefore, urge all political leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to exercise restraint in their public engagements,” he stated.

The NCIC chair reminded political leaders that their public statements carry significant influence and should be used to foster unity rather than deepen divisions.

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“Leadership carries a solemn responsibility, and every statement made by a leader has the potential either to unite or divide the nation. We can’t follow that path,” he emphasised.

Omae called on politicians across the political divide to reject hate speech and refrain from exploiting ethnic differences for political gain.

“We call upon all leaders to reject hate speech, refrain from ethnic content and ethnic mobilisation. We urge these leaders to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peaceful coexistence,” he said.

He said that expressions promoting hatred, discrimination, violence, and ethnic intolerance remain criminal offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and other applicable laws.

The Commission also announced enhanced monitoring of political communication across multiple platforms in collaboration with key State agencies.

“We will continue to closely monitor public discourse across political rallies, mainstream media, digital platforms and other public spaces,” Omae confirmed.

He stated that the Commission would work jointly with the Communications Authority of Kenya, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, and other institutions to identify individuals responsible for inflammatory political messaging.

“We will work very closely with other agencies to name and shame anyone, any political leader, that will embark on engaging in political polarisation and ethnic profiling,” he affirmed.

Omae added that the Commission would not hesitate to act against individuals using violence or organised groups to intimidate opponents during the political season.

“Even the aspect of goons in this country must stop. Our eyes shall be on, and we will act decisively without fear and favour,” he warned.

The NCIC chair urged political parties, leaders, and their supporters to uphold responsible conduct throughout the election period, stressing that peaceful political competition and respect for diversity remain essential to preserving national unity.

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