Athletics

Chebet set to defend her SOYA award this Friday

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Double world champion Beatrice Chebet is the favourite to retain the Sportswoman of the Year award during the 22nd Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) set for this Friday at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

The double Olympic champion was in scintillating form last year when she bagged gold for Kenya in both 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in September, equalling Vivian Cheruiyot’s 2011 achievement when she won double gold over the distances in Daegu, South Korea.

The double Olympic champion won the 2024 Soya award in last year’s edition and will be defending her gong alongside fellow world champions Faith Kipyegon in 1500m, Faith Cherotich in 3000mSC, Lillian Odira in 800m and German-born Kenyan pioneer fencer Alexandra Ndolo.

Sportsmen and women who excelled in 2025 will be awarded in 16 SOYA categories during Friday’s gala, which will be graced by former marathon world record holder Haile Gebrselassie from Ethiopia.

The award was incepted by five-time world cross-country champion and retired NOC-K president Paul Tergat.

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