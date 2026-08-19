First Lady Rachel Ruto hails Ksh12.2B push to cut maternal, newborn deaths

First Lady Rachel Ruto has commended the concerted efforts by the national and county governments to reduce maternal and newborn deaths, saying increased investment, stronger health systems and empowered healthcare workers are beginning to deliver results across the country.

She said sustained collaboration between the two levels of government was critical to ensuring that every woman and newborn could access quality healthcare regardless of where they lived or their ability to pay.

Speaking during the Kenya Health Summit 2026 in Nairobi, the First Lady also paid tribute to healthcare workers for their role in improving maternal and newborn survival.

“A policy becomes meaningful when a mother feels safe in a maternity ward. An investment becomes meaningful when a newborn survives. A healthcare worker becomes empowered when they have the tools to save a life,” she said.

The First Lady said the recently launched EveryWoman EveryNewbornEverywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan 2026-2028 had provided renewed impetus to the country’s efforts to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

“We must ask ourselves honestly: how do we turn that promise into a daily reality? The answer is not complicated. It takes leadership, investment, skilled healthcare workers, reliable equipment and referral systems that actually work when a life is on the line. And above all, it takes accountability across all stakeholders in the health sector,” she said.

The First Lady, who also serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for Newborn Screening in Kenya, welcomed the commitments made by the Ministry of Health under the EWENE plan, including expansion of maternal healthcare coverage through the Social Health Authority (SHA), investment in essential maternal and newborn commodities and family planning supplies, as well as the recruitment and deployment of additional nurses and midwives.

Kenya’s EWENE framework estimates maternal mortality at approximately 355 deaths per 100,000 live births, while neonatal mortality stands at about 21 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The First Lady said reducing these deaths required sustained commitment from all stakeholders and across generations.

“Let us build a Kenya where a mother does not have to be wealthy to receive quality care. Where a newborn’s chance of survival is not determined by the county in which they are born. Where a health worker is not sent into a crisis without the tools to respond,” she said.

Ksh12.2B commitment

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said President William Ruto had placed maternal and newborn health high on the national agenda, resulting in what he described as an unprecedented level of government investment in the sector.

Duale noted that Kenya became the first country globally to launch the EWENE Acceleration Plan in May, signalling a renewed commitment to placing maternal and newborn survival at the highest level of national leadership.

He said the Government had committed approximately Ksh12.2 billion towards accelerating maternal and newborn survival.

The allocation includes Ksh4 billion for Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities, where women can access delivery services and essential newborn care under the primary healthcare fund.

A further Ksh1 billion has been allocated for life-saving maternal and newborn commodities, while Ksh2.5 billion has been earmarked for family planning services.

Another Ksh5 billion will support human resources for health, including the recruitment of 5,000 nurses and midwives over the next six months.

“Together, all this represents approximately Ksh12.2 billion towards accelerating maternal and newborn survival. Never again has this happened in this country, and it demonstrates a high-level presidential commitment,” he said.

Governors attending the summit welcomed the growing cooperation between the national and county governments in strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who is also associated with the Council of Governors’ health agenda, said reforms undertaken through cooperation between the two levels of government were beginning to bear fruit, alongside the implementation of the SHA.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said Pumwani Maternity Hospital, which had previously faced persistent challenges and public criticism, had undergone significant rehabilitation and reforms.

He said the facility was now handling between 50 and 80 deliveries daily, reflecting improved capacity and service delivery.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said strengthened accountability and policy measures across the 47 counties were contributing to improved outcomes.

He cited Pumwani Maternity Hospital, where he said 15,000 mothers had delivered without a maternal death, while Kisii County had gone more than two months without recording a maternal death.

“We have the tools and the expertise. We should be able to make a difference before the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals targets if we walk together in this journey,” Dr Amoth said.

The summit brought together national and county government leaders, health sector stakeholders and development partners to assess progress and strengthen collective action towards improving maternal and newborn survival in Kenya.