Customs revenue grow to Ksh 90B in September

Customs revenue beat mothly projection to grew to Ksh 90.1 billion compared to a target of Ksh 89.2 billion in September 2026.

Data by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) shows that customs revenue grew by Ksh 965 million translating to a performance rate of 101.1%t.

The collection represents a 5.8% increase from Ksh 85.146 billion collected in September last year.

“The performance was underpinned by strong growth in non-oil revenue collections, which reached Ksh 57.2 billion against a target of Ksh 55.4 billion, exceeding the target by Ksh 1.8 billion,” said KRA.

According to KRA, the growth in non-oil revenue was driven by a 25.6% increase in the overall value of imports, with bulk cargo growing by 49.2%.

“The increase in bulk cargo was mainly attributed to imports of fertilisers, iron and steel, palm oil and its fractions, and rice, among other commodities. The number of imported Motor Vehicles and Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled for containerised cargo also increased by 8.1% and 8.2%,” said the authority.

KRA further attributes the growth in the monthly revenue collection to technology deployment which has helped facilitate legitimate trade, seal revenue leaks and strengthen compliance.

KRA says it is also implementing reforms to make Customs operations more efficient, transparent and predictable for traders.

These include the introduction of Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) and the increased use of data to strengthen cargo risk management, improve the processing of customs declarations and enhance the identification of high-risk consignments.