Ghana sack head coach Addo,72 days to World Cup

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has been dismissed just 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the USA,Mexico and Canada.

The four-time African Champions Ghana -Black stars have struggled under Addo failing to win any of their international friendlies having lost to Japan, South Korea, Austria and most recently 2-1 against Germany on Monday night.

In a brief statement the Ghana FA said they have relieved the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach of his duties without giving reasons.

The search for the new coach commences immediately with the new head tactician tasked with guiding the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists in a tough group L alongside England,Panama and Croatia.