Music

DJ Kabza De Small launches Afrotech focused record label

JNR SA is the label’s first signed artist.

Mark Kivuva
By Mark Kivuva
1 Min Read

Celebrated DJ Kabza De Small has officially launched Tech Hub, a new record label focused on Afrotech.

JNR SA is the label’s first signed artist. He has worked closely with Kabza De Small on producing Afrotech records and has helped shape the producer’s shift into Afrotech-focused DJ sets.

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Speaking on the signing, Kabza De Small said “Tech Hub is about creating space for innovation and showcasing the future of African electronic music.”

He added that “JNR SA has been an important part of this journey from the beginning, and it’s only fitting that he becomes the first artist to represent this vision.”

JNR SA’s debut project under the label, ‘Dance To My Afro’, is now available for pre-order, with two focus singles featuring Sun-El Musician, Oscar Mbo and Section Five.

The full project releases on 24 July.

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