Music

‘Dai Dai’ continues to top music charts despite end of World Cup

The song has benefited from World Cup performances that bookended the 2026 festivities.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Shakira and Burna are expected to perform their song "Dai Dai" at the opening ceremony

Shakira and Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” remains the biggest song in the world, according to Billboard, where the song has been at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart for a second week and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week.

It became the first official World Cup anthem to lead the lists, which began in 2020.

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Dai Dai” is No. 1 on the Global 200 with 43 million streams (up 4% week over week) and 5,000 sold (down 5%) worldwide July 10-16, according to Luminate.

It tops Global Excl. U.S. with 36.7 million streams (down 1%) and 4,000 sold (down 3%) outside the U.S.

The song has benefited from World Cup performances that bookended this edition’s festivities.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed it for a reported 80,000-plus fans at the opening ceremony June 11 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

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During the final match of soccer’s preeminent tournament Sunday, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Madonna headlined the first-ever World Cup final halftime show, also featuring Burna Boy, among others, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., an 11-minute showcase that included “Dai Dai.”

“Dai Dai”, released in May, is the “Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.”

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