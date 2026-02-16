Drone forum at Konza City to showcase conservation tech 

The Konza Technopolis will host a live demonstrations, workshops, and innovation sessions at the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026) slated for next month.

The forum which will bring together conservationists, technologists, policymakers,

youth, and innovators from across Africa and the globe is expected to explore how drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI), geospatial tools, and data-driven solutions can advance wildlife protection and ecological restoration.

“We are convinced that the future of conservation lies at the intersection of digital innovation, inclusive participation, and youth empowerment. Konza Technopolis is proud to serve as a platform where technology advances environmental stewardship and positions Kenya as a global leader in conservation innovation, ” said John Paul Okwiri, Konza Technopolis Chief Executive Officer.

Konza Technopolis which hosts Kenya’s National Drone Corridor encompasses a dedicated 1,000-acre wildlife corridor within its smart city precinct.

The forum will showcase drone-based wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching operations, AI and sensor integration for habitat mapping and ecosystem health, smart conservation data platforms

and community-led tech solutions, and youth and women in conservation technology training programs.

“Its dedicated conservancy and licensed drone corridor provide the critical infrastructure to move

conservation technology from prototype to real-world impact at scale,” said Jonty Slater, the Forum’s Co-Founder.

Discussions will involve role women play as conservancy leaders, rangers, researchers, and advocates across Kenya and Africa, as well as inaugural Youth Conservation Tech Award 2026, a non-cash recognition program designed to elevate young individuals (aged 25 and under) who are

applying technology in practical, field-based conservation work.

“By integrating conservation technology into Kenya’s digital transformation journey, we are not only protecting wildlife but also creating new opportunities for youth, women, and communities. This is conservation reimagined. Smart, scalable, and sustainable,” said Annah Musyimi, Chief Manager, Physical Planning, Design and Compliance at Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

Konza said the strategic partnership with the forum underscores its commitment to harnessing advanced technologies to drive sustainable development, in alignment with Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a continental leader in conservation innovation and environmental stewardship.