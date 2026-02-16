County News

Voter register under our custody, IEBC Chairman reassures

By Martin Mwanje
Erastus Ethekon, IEBC Chiarman

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to assure the country that the voter register is safely under its custody.

The Commission’s Chairperson Eratus Ethekon has termed as inaccurate accusations by the Democratic Party (DP) over its engagement with the National Registration Bureau in relation to voter registration data and identity verification.

“The register of voters remains exclusively under the custody and control of the Commission, as provided for under the Constitution and the Election Act. IEBC reiterates that personal data of voters is safeguarded in strict compliance with The Constitution of Kenya; The Elections Act, 2011; The Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2012; and The Data protection Act, 2019,” Ethekon says in a statement.

“The Commission calls upon all stakeholders and partners to continue supporting lawful processes aimed at strengthening the accuracy and integrity of the register of voters, which is a fundamental pillar of democratic elections. We urge stakeholders, especially the political actors, to refrain from uncorroborated, inflammatory, and divisive statements that only undermine the integrity of  electoral processes, but also the independence of the Commission.”

The assurance comes amid heightened political alignments and realignments ahead of the high stake general elections slated for August 2027.

In the run up to the polls, Opposition leaders have been at the forefront in calling on the electoral body to put its house in order especially as regards the technology to be used in managing the elections, warning that they will not accept any monkey business whatsoever.

