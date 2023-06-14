Duale implores NA to approve the National Peace Support Operations Fund

Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has implored the National Assembly to approve the National Peace Support Operations Fund Regulations by delinking it from the Ministry’s budget to enable the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to participate in Peace Support Operations (PSOs).

He disclosed that Kenya has participated in numerous PSOs since 1978 as a leading Troop Contributing Country (TCC) but there has never been a special Fund for this activity adding that the military has been using the Ministry’s budget leaving it heavily constrained.

The CS maintained that if passed, the Fund shall be critical in financing the maintenance of the Contingent Owned Equipment and other assets as well as enhancing KDF’s capability to attain the appropriate levels at the United Nations peacekeeping capability.

Hon. Duale made the remarks on Tuesday 13 June 2023 when he presented the amended Public Finance Management (National Peace Support Operations Fund) Regulations 2023 before the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation at Parliament buildings, Nairobi.

The CS maintained that the Fund shall further help promote capacity-building programs to enhance Force generation and Force posture of the KDF.

He informed the Committee chaired by Ainabkoi Member of Parliament Hon. Samuel Chepkonga that previously, Kenya was a ranking partner in peacekeeping operations globally but has since been overtaken by other countries over the years due to inadequate financing for the operations.

“When we go for peace support operations, we portray the image of our Defence Forces and our capability as a country. We believe that Kenya is safe when our neighbours are at peace and that’s why we go to any lengths to promote peace in our region and beyond,” said the CS.

The CS added, “Kenya participates in PSOs to secure her national interests, preserve the territorial integrity, promote regional peace and security, advance economic prosperity, and project her image in fulfilment of international obligations.”

He said that Kenya continues to position herself as an anchor State in the region as a home of international organizations including the United Nations.

If the regulations sail through, the Fund shall help in financing research and evaluation of activities related to peace and shall be under the management of the Defence Council and administered by the Principal Secretary for Defence.

As the Chair of the Defence Council, the CS committed to having the money utilized in a prudent way by having a review of the performance of the fund after 10 years after the enactment of the regulations.