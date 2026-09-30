KikoRomeo takes Kenyan fashion to Moscow

Kenyan heritage fashion house KikoRomeo will showcase its designs at Moscow Fashion Week on October 1, taking its Ewala Spring/Summer 2024 collection to the Russian runway.

The Nairobi-based fashion house will present its collection at the Central Exhibition Hall Manege in collaboration with Nairobi Fashion Week.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Creative Director of Nairobi Fashion, Brian Kihindas, said it was an “unprecedented opportunity.

“Securing a place on the official calendar of Moscow Fashion Week is an unprecedented opportunity for Kenya’s fashion industry,” said Brian James Kihindas “This platform, realised through our collaboration with Moscow Fashion Week, directly fulfills our vision: to unlock international markets, champion our creative economy, and position Kenya’s extraordinary design talent where it belongs—on the world stage.”

The collection explores how adornment shapes identity and belonging, while reflecting the fashion house’s approach to combining heritage techniques with contemporary silhouettes.

The collection features rainfed organic cotton, handloom textiles, art fabrics, zero-waste garment construction and hand-carved coconut-shell buttons, highlighting the use of locally produced and artisan-crafted materials.

Founded in Nairobi by Ann McCreath in 1996, KikoRomeo has spent three decades developing a fashion identity rooted in African craft and contemporary design. The name KikoRomeo means “Adam’s Apple” in Kiswahili.

McCreath, who will lead the presentation alongside her daughter Iona McCreath, said the Moscow showcase offers an opportunity to introduce the house’s work to a wider audience.

“Taking KikoRomeo to the official calendar of Moscow Fashion Week is an extraordinary opportunity to present our vision on an important global stage,” she said.

The Moscow Fashion Week programme includes designers from several international markets, running until October 1.