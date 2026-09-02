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Ethekon: IEBC cannot deliver 2027 polls alone, stakeholders must work together

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon says the commission’s constitutional independence does not mean it should operate in isolation.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Erastus Ethekon - IEBC Chairperson

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will rely on close collaboration with other state institutions and stakeholders to deliver a credible election in the August 2027 polls.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission’s constitutional independence does not mean it should operate in isolation, saying there is need for joint effort among institutions involved in the electoral process.

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“Elections cannot be left to IEBC alone. Independent does not mean you are operating in an island somewhere. You are operating in society which has diverse stakeholders,” Ethekon said.

He was speaking during a High-Level National Election Security Roundtable Consultative Forum that brought together officials from the Judiciary, National Police Service (NPS), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) among other stakeholders.

Ethekon, however, warned against attempts to undermine the commission’s independence, saying the IEBC will challenge allegations intended to erode public confidence in the electoral process.

He said the commission will remain guided by the Constitution and electoral laws in conducting its affairs.

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“We will guard our independence at all cost. We shall call out people and institutions that without any justifiable reason whatsoever try to undermine IEBC and the electoral process in the country without fear or favour,” he said.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja assured that the National Police Service will work with other institutions to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

Kanja said the police will be guided by neutrality, non-discrimination, accountability and adherence to the rule of law in securing the electoral process.

“We don’t have any other country. This is our motherland and we need it intact before, during and after elections,” Kanja stated.

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