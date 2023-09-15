Renowned Kenyan music producer, composer, and member of the celebrated ensemble, Sauti Sol, Fancy Fingers, has unveiled his latest single, “Show Me Love,” featuring the enchanting South African singer-songwriter, Simmy.

This laid-back release can only be described as a sonic masterpiece, paying a heartfelt tribute to the Kwaito genre. Kwaito’s profound influence on the Amapiano musical landscape is evident in this mesmerizing composition.

Fancy Fingers shared his thoughts on this latest release, stating, “It was a tremendous honour and an absolute delight to cross paths with Simmy earlier this year in Johannesburg. I presented her with my vision of embarking on a project featuring exclusively female artists from across the continent, and she graciously accepted. Our collaboration has been a remote creative journey, with Simmy deeply involved in every facet of our song’s creation. Her soulful voice was the perfect fit for this track, and I believe we’ve crafted something truly beautiful.”

“Show Me Love” marks Fancy Fingers’ fourth solo single following the success of his previous feel-good tracks, “Ego,” “Far Away,” and “One in a Million.” The release comes after Sauti Sol’s triumphant 2023 USA tour and his recent recognition by the Grammy Recording Academy in 2023.

In 2021, Fancy Fingers introduced his debut album, Father Studies, as part of Sauti Sol’s “Alone Together” project introducing his fans to his vocal talents as a recording artist, revealing the extent of his multifaceted abilities and stepping confidently into the limelight.

Not one to rest on his laurels, in 2022, he independently released the self-produced instrumental EP, Potluck, establishing himself comfortably in a new genre known as Afro Lo-Fi.

Fancy Fingers is also set to release his third solo project, Love Language,” slated for November 2023.

The 9-track album features an all-female lineup, including Karun from Kenya, Azawi from Uganda, and Bananas Overdose from Ethiopia.

The album delves into the intricate narratives of love, traversing the spectrum of emotions from infatuation to heartache and back again.

The new single is off the new album.