Suspect linked to viral inflammatory utterances arrested

Police in Nakuru West have arrested a 52-year-old man following the circulation of a viral video in which he allegedly issued inflammatory remarks and violent threats linked to the upcoming 2027 General Election.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Murithi Andrew, is a self-proclaimed traditional healer and a speaker for a local “Bunge la Mwananchi.”

His arrest took place in the Shabab area after investigators began inquiries into the widely shared video clip.

In the video, Andrew is seen inciting unlawful assembly by threatening armed violence and calling for resistance against authority.

“These statements attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies due to their inflammatory nature, raising significant concerns about public safety,” DCI said in a statement.

The suspect is currently in custody, where he is being processed and interrogated as investigations into matter continue.

“Any form of incitement or threats that undermine peace and national security will be addressed firmly and in accordance with the law,” said the DCI.