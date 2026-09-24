Finally, a truce! Mombasa United and Kariobangi Sharks agree for a playoff

At last, a resolution has been reached as Mombasa United FC and Kariobangi Sharks have agreed to a playoff, paving the way for the 2026/2027 SportPesa League season to propably commence next month.

This agreement was achieved after an extensive meeting on Thursday, facilitated by the FKF.

The first match will take place in Mombasa on Thursday, October 1, 2026, followed by the second leg in Nairobi on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Sharks and Mombasa United have been embroiled in a prolonged court battle.

Sharks, who finished 16th in last season’s SportPesa League, were advocating for a playoff, while Mombasa United, who finished 3rd on the National Super League table, wanted a direct promotion.

The start of the new season has already been postponed twice due to conflicting court orders, with one supporting playoffs and the other opposing them.