Fire contained at garments factory in Mavoko, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out at a garments factory along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in Mavoko, Machakos County, has been contained, with no injuries reported.

The blaze broke out late Sunday night, November 15, prompting a multi-agency emergency response involving firefighters from Machakos and Nairobi counties, the Kenya Red Cross, the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Kenya Police.

In an update on Monday, November 16, the Kenya Red Cross said its Machakos Action Team joined the emergency responders in containing the fire.

“Late last night, our Machakos Action Team joined the Mavoko and Machakos County fire teams, Nairobi City County, NYS and Kenya Police in responding to a fire at a garments factory in Mavoko, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway,” the organisation stated.

The humanitarian organisation confirmed that the fire had been contained and no injuries had been reported.

“The fire has been contained and no injuries were reported. An assessment will follow later today,” it added.

The assessment is expected to establish the extent of the damage caused by the fire and its impact on the affected factory.

The cause of the fire had not been established by Monday morning, while details of the factory’s ownership and the value of property affected remained unclear.

The incident occurred in the wider Athi River industrial zone, which hosts several manufacturing establishments, including garment factories.