FKF PL: Tough start for Mette and Kimani as Tusker fall to Shabana

Newly appointed Tusker Fc head coach Julien Mette and his assistant Francis Kimani will have to wait for their first win after the 12 time champions lost 0-1 to Shabana Fc at Gusii Stadium.

Julien Mette and Kimani were unveiled last week as new club coaches replacing Charles Okere. Under Okere appointed in 2024, Tusker has endured a slow start and is placed 10th on 28 points ,14 off the leaders pace.

Julien,a former Djibouti National team and Rwandese outfit Rayon Sports head coach is believed to have only one brief from the Brewers: to turn around the club’s fortunes as soon as possible.

But Jullien did not have the best of the start against on form Shabana Fc losing narrowly to the home side that played with great determination urged on by an effervescent home crowd At Gusii Stadium.

Shabana,got the all important goal in the first half through an own goal conceded by Tusker Fc’s defender Thomas Teka who turned in Brian Michira’s cross.

Both were guilty of letting the chances that fell by their way go uncoverted as leaders Shabana failed in their quest to buffer their lead with new signing, Senegalese winger Pape Dodou Diallo missing a guilty edged chance while Christine Erambo’s shot went inches wide as Tusker chased an equalizer.

Shabana held onto their slim advantage until fulltime claiming their third consecutive maximum points while Tusker were left searching for their first win in three matches with their last win coming a month ago when they defeated KCB FC on January 25th 2026.

Shabana Fc head coach Peter Okidi praised his charges for remaining compact despite the presuure to win its fourth consecutive home game.

‘’We are thankful first because we finished the game with no injuries and the substitutions we did were tactical,not because the player substituted was tired.The defence did its part as well as the whole playing unit which was key in the team securing their third consecutrive clean sheet’’Okidi remarked.

Tusker Fc head coach Julien Mette lauded his charges despite the loss.

‘’Am pleased with the things they did on the pitch today and the eagerness to implement what we had learnt in the short period,the result was unfortunate an own goal but we take a lot of positives form the match.I would urge the charges to continue playing football,and we saw that even after going down we played well and dominated but unfortunately we could not find a goal’’

FKF PL RESULTS

Saturday 21/02/2026

AFC Leopards 2-1 Posta Rangers

K.Sharks 1-1 Mathare United

Muranga Seal 2-3 Bandari

Nairobi United 3-0 Bidco

Shabana 1-0 Tusker Fc

FKF PL FIXTURES

Sunday,22nd February 2026

Mara Sugar Vs Ulinzi

Police FC Vs APS Bomet

Gor Mahia Vs KCB