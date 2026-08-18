County NewsNEWS

Kirinyaga elders reject attempts to split Mt Kenya into East, West blocs

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
5 Min Read

A section of Kikuyu Elders from Kirinyaga County have rejected attempts to divide the wider Mt Kenya region into East and West political blocs, saying such efforts risk creating unnecessary divisions for selfish political gain.

The elders, drawn from Kiama Kia Ma, further dismissed last weeks’s meeting by another faction of elders from the Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council, Nyaangi Ndiriri, Kiama Kia Muembu, Ngome and Mwea Council of Elders which appeared to support the separation.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

They said that the county was firmly in support of a united Mt. Kenya region and therefore should not be used to further separation debate being advanced by a section of leaders from Mt. Kenya.

The elders said that Kirinyaga remains firmly part of the wider Mt Kenya region and dismissed attempts to politically classify parts of the county, including Mwea and Gichugu, as belonging to a separate Mt Kenya East bloc without the consent of residents.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Elder Muriithi Warutere said residents were unhappy with leaders making political declarations on their behalf without a mandate from the people.

“We are very angry that there are leaders who aren’t even from Kirinyaga making absurd proclamations that parts of Kirinyaga should be and will be part of Mt Kenya East,” Warutere said.

Mudavadi says Global South countries facing deep challenges
Gov’t launches Ksh 387M program to cushion drought stricken counties
DCI launch investigations into juvenile gangs in Nairobi
Nairobi chapter drug and substance screening camp takes off

He said Kirinyaga residents have elected leaders who have the mandate to represent their interests and warned against using the county or the wider Mt Kenya region as political instruments.

“We as elders and the people of Kirinyaga stand firm in denying this. We refuse to be included in someone who is seeking a political lifeline using us. We are part of one region, Mt Kenya, and we speak in one voice,” he said.

The elders’ position comes amid an increasingly heated debate over the political identity of the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election, with some leaders advocating for the region to chart separate political paths as Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West.

John Gathungu, another elder, said political pronouncements could not redefine Kirinyaga’s identity or determine who should speak for its residents.

“We want to tell those people trying to classify us as Mt Kenya East that Kirinyaga starts from River Sagana to River Rupingazi. They have no authority to speak on our behalf on matters politics,” Gathungu said.

He said Kirinyaga had elected leaders from the Governor to Members of Parliament and MCAs to represent its residents, adding that political decisions affecting the county should not be made by individuals without a mandate from the people.

Gathungu also rejected the proposed political separation of Mt Kenya into East and West blocs, saying the communities of the region have a long history of working together.

“On matters Mt Kenya East and West, we as elders want to remind them that our ancestors brought Gikuyu, Embu and Meru together to form GEMA, and that is what we the people from Mt Kenya recognize. We are one people and we won’t be divided for some people to gain politically and individually,” he said.

While the elders said they respected and maintained cordial relations with their neighbours in Embu and Mbeere, they insisted that such ties should not be used to politically reclassify Kirinyaga or determine its political direction. “We love our neighbours from Embu and Mbeere, but we are Kirinyaga and we are all one people and won’t accept to be divided,” noted Chief Elder Warutere.

Waweru Mugo, an elder from Mwea, said the proposed division of Mt Kenya region was being driven by political interests rather than the needs of residents urging leaders to stop using Kirinyaga and the wider Mt Kenya region as political pawns.

 

 

Police call for public participation on proposed changes in uniform
Mpox: Counties urged to remain vigilant
Ruto: Stop inciting Kenyans, one day you will answer for Wandeto’s death
Waiguru distributes free gas cylinders to homesteads neighbouring Mt. Kenya Forest as mitigation to climate change
ICSIAPL, EDE-CPIRA host joint learning event for climate-resilient development in Arid regions
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Williams sisters fall short in doubles reunion at Cincinnati Open
Next Article PMI Kenya, UNICAF partner to strengthen project leadership in Africa
- Advertisement -
Latest News
SONY farmers raise alarm over plot to auction nuclear estate
Business Local Business
Duale highlights key reforms at 2026 Kenya Health Summit
Health Local News
Kesogon maintain perfect run as Chepsaita fall in volleyball at FEASSA games
More Sports
Strengthening healthcare cooperation between Kenya, UAE
OPINIONS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

CS Linturi impeachment hearing kicks off this morning

Local NewsNEWS

Since when did childbirth become a crime? Female MPs condemn attacks on Kihika

KAA says rescue operations underway at JKIA
BusinessLocal Business

Mudavadi refutes claims JKIA is up for sale

International News

Ron DeSantis suspends campaign for president

Show More