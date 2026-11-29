Media personality Sheila Kiguta will face counterpart Rono Chebet tonight, November 29, in what has been billed as the first female celebrity fight in Kenya.

The two will be taking their online rivalry to the Alchemist ring on Parklands Road beginning at 7 pm.

However, while speaking to KBC Digital, Kiguta called her participation “a love for the game”, putting the rivalry aside and calling the event something new.

“I don’t have any beef with her, so this has been fueled by the love of the game. I believe what gives me an advantage is the tenacity I have. I’ve got that dog in me,” she said. “This being the first female celebrity fight night brings a new twist to the entertainment industry as far as women are concerned.”

The podcaster also said that drama in entertainment has always been a tool of the profession and a chance for women to spread their wings.

“Everyone loves the drama and the suspense that comes from conflict, be it in music (cyphers) or sports, but being part of this project has shown a different side of women that I feel we need to see more of!”

It was also an opportunity for her to explore her love for the martial arts.

“The reason I got into celebrity boxing is because I needed something fun and exciting outside of my comfort zone,” she said. “I always knew I’d get into martial arts, but this was the push I needed to finally act on it.”

In preparation for Sunday’s fight, Kiguta says she finally experienced the benefits of such a physical activity.

⁠”I’m the type of person that has thousands of things happening at once in my head, and so boxing has taken me out of my head in more ways than one,” she said. “ It pushes you into concentration and improves perception. It’s been great to have all the tabs in my head shut off when I put on the gloves.”

Sheila and Rono are not the only participants at today’s event. Actor Brahim Ouma and streamer Lumu will also go head to head, as well as rapper Barak Jacuzzi, who will face professional boxer Alfayo Siwo.

Gates open at 4 pm, but the first bout begins at 7 pm.