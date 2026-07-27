Festival of Sound and Art returns with Njerae, Juliani, Okello Max among August performers

The Festival of Sound and Art, stylised as FOSA, returns this August at the Sarit Centre, featuring several well-known and emerging Kenyan artists in a celebration of Kenyan creativity and the growing creative economy.

The festival will kick off on Sunday, August 2, with a special live performance by the Flamingo Chamber Orchestra, setting off a month of live performances at the Sarit Rooftop Garden every Sunday. Entry for this opening performance is free.

Among the confirmed performers throughout the month are Njerae, Juliani, Mutoriah, Okello Max, Zaituni, Chief Muya, Maali and Shad Mziki.

According to organisers, the Festival of Sound & Art is “designed to celebrate Kenyan music and visual arts by providing a platform where local creatives can showcase their work while audiences enjoy live performances and artistic expression”.

Beyond the music, the festival will also feature visual art exhibitions and creative showcases, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with different forms of artistic expression in one space.

The festival will take place at the Sarit Rooftop Garden, with performances beginning from 2 p.m. each Sunday throughout August.