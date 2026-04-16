Brigid Kosgei and four other Kenyan athletes’ Turkey move denied

Former world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and four other Kenyan athletes will have to wait longer before realising their dreams of representing Turkey after the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel turned down their applications seeking to switch allegiance.

The panel concluded that the applications were integral to a recruitment strategy devised by the Turkish government.

According to the statement “The plan was implemented through a club fully owned and funded by the government, sought to entice foreign athletes with attractive contracts.The objective was to facilitate the transfer of national allegiance, enabling these athletes to represent Türkiye in upcoming international competitions, such as the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”read the statement

The panel reviewed the applications collectively due to their shared characteristics and concluded that this method does not align with the fundamental principles of the regulations.

These guidelines aim to uphold the integrity of international competitions, inspire Member Federations to prioritize the cultivation of homegrown talent, and assure athletes that national teams are not chiefly composed of externally recruited members.

“As a result of the decisions, the athletes are not eligible to represent Türkiye in national representative competitions or other relevant international events.”The statement concluded

Kosgei, together with Ronal Kwemoi, who won a silver medal in the 2024 Olympics, Catherine Relin Amanang’ole, Nelvin Jepkemboi, and Brian Kibor, as well as four individuals from Jamaica, one from Russia, and one from Nigeria, applied to change their nationality to Turkey.

List of Athletes who hoda applied for switch of Nationality

Catherine Relin (Selin Can) Amanang’ole (KEN)

Rajindra Campbell (JAM)

Jaydon Hibbert (JAM)

Brian Kibor (KEN)

Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

Ronald Kwemoi (KEN)

Nelvin (Can) Jepkemboi (KEN)

Favour Ofili (NGR)

Wayne Pinnock (JAM)

Rojé Stona (JAM)

Sophia Yakushina (RUS)

The switch could have allowed the 11 athletes represent Turkey in the upcoming World Athletics Championships next year and the 2028 Olympic Games.