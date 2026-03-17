County News

Goodies from Russia: Makueni children benefit from cultural exchange, support programs

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

A visit by Path to Russia to the Bondeni Children’s Center in Makueni County has sparked hope for sustained support and expanded opportunities for vulnerable children.

During the visit, the organisation delivered basic food supplies and engaged the children in cultural exchange activities aimed at familiarising them with Russian traditions and heritage.

The interactive sessions combined learning with play, allowing students to participate in games, storytelling, and other educational exercises.

Founded in 2014 by the Gitau couple, the centre started as a food aid programme for orphaned and at-risk children from disadvantaged areas.

Over the years, it has grown into a residential institution providing permanent accommodation, education and full board for 70 students.

The visit also included meetings between the NGO delegation and the centre’s directors and staff to discuss ways to strengthen educational support, maintain the facility, and expand programmes for families at risk.

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Both parties explored opportunities for long-term collaboration to ensure the centre’s sustainability and continued impact.

Operating with a team of seven employees, the centre relies on partnerships with public institutions, private donors, and corporate organisations to provide scholarships and support for its residents.

Since its establishment, over 300 children have benefited from its programmes, with many advancing to higher education institutions.

Path to Russia commended the founders and staff for their dedication, noting that strategic support in education, infrastructure, and programme development could significantly enhance the centre’s capacity to serve its students.

The visit also included a review session where management and the NGO team identified priority areas for collaboration to ensure long-term benefits for the centre.

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