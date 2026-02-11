County NewsNEWS

PHOTOS: Ruto inspects ongoing upgrade of the Garissa Airstrip

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

President William Ruto on Wednesday kicked off his North Eastern development tour by inspecting several facilities in the region.

The Head of State toured the Garissa Airstrip which he revealed is both ahead of schedule and within budget will unlock the greater economic opportunities across the northern region.

The President noted that the modernisation of the Airstrip into Northern Kenya will see the runway expanded and upgraded to accommodate larger and more aircraft boosting passenger traffic by over 200,000 annually.

Ruto is in the region to oversee the disbursement of Ksh 63 Million in NYOTA Start-Up Capital Grants to a total of 2,520 youth drawn from all 30 wards in Garissa County.

The disbursement marks a significant milestone in the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young people at the grassroots level with equal access to economic opportunities.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu freed on Ksh50,000 bond
Doctors at JOOTRH save newborn with rare spinal tumour
MoH advances Health Policy Platform to strengthen sector coordination
ICJ throws out Sudan genocide case against UAE

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh 25,000 in the first phase of the program. Of this amount, Ksh 22,000 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara mobile wallet, and  Ksh 3,000 will be invested in a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), to promote a culture of savings and long-term financial security for the beneficiaries.

In the second phase, each beneficiary will receive an additional Ksh 25,000, bringing the total start-up capital to Ksh 50,000 per youth.

Sakaja says he rescheduled Senate hearing, didn’t snub summon
Malaria: Kenya ready for LLINs distribution campaign in 28 counties
Former Embu DCIO jailed for 30 years for defiling suspect in his office
First Lady meets 40 dairy processors to discuss school milk program 
KDF officer among three suspects in custody for stealing firearm
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto defends role in NYOTA funds disbursement
Next Article Gor Mahia duo named best in SportPesa Premier League for January
- Advertisement -
Latest News
GMSMA calls for better spectrum management to unlock Ksh 662B for Kenya
Business Local Business
2,520 youth from 30 wards in Garissa County receive Ksh 63M in NYOTA start-up capital grants
County News NEWS
Oburu warns ODM leaders against contradicting party decisions
Local News
Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour to be extended
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

Africa

Tanzania floods: Heavy rain and landslides kill 47 in Hanang district

Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja.
Local NewsNEWS

Sakaja denies allegations of mismanaged funds in Dishi na County programme

Pope Francis.
International News

Ailing Pope Francis thanks doctors as condition improves

Local News

We’re making tough but necessary decisions – Kindiki

Show More