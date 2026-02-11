PHOTOS: Ruto inspects ongoing upgrade of the Garissa Airstrip

President William Ruto on Wednesday kicked off his North Eastern development tour by inspecting several facilities in the region.

The Head of State toured the Garissa Airstrip which he revealed is both ahead of schedule and within budget will unlock the greater economic opportunities across the northern region.

The President noted that the modernisation of the Airstrip into Northern Kenya will see the runway expanded and upgraded to accommodate larger and more aircraft boosting passenger traffic by over 200,000 annually.

Ruto is in the region to oversee the disbursement of Ksh 63 Million in NYOTA Start-Up Capital Grants to a total of 2,520 youth drawn from all 30 wards in Garissa County.

The disbursement marks a significant milestone in the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young people at the grassroots level with equal access to economic opportunities.

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh 25,000 in the first phase of the program. Of this amount, Ksh 22,000 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara mobile wallet, and Ksh 3,000 will be invested in a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), to promote a culture of savings and long-term financial security for the beneficiaries.

In the second phase, each beneficiary will receive an additional Ksh 25,000, bringing the total start-up capital to Ksh 50,000 per youth.