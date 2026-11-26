TV chef Gordon Ramsay is set to be one of the hosts of the globally popular BBC motoring show Top Gear, which is being revived four years after it was last on air.

Ramsay will take the driving seat alongside as-yet-unnamed co-presenters when the show starts filming next year. It will return to screens in 2028.

The long-running programme has been off air since 2022, when co-host Andrew Flintoff suffered serious facial and rib injuries after his open-topped three-wheeled car overturned at the show’s test track.

In a statement announcing his new role, Ramsay said he wants to bring “a fresh energy and ambition” to the show’s formula of being “surprising, entertaining and [with] just the right amount of chaos”.

Top Gear began in 1977 and became one of the BBC’s biggest hits in the hands of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in the 2000s.

They were replaced by hosts including Chris Evans and Friends star Matt LeBlanc, before Flintoff took over in 2018 with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

But the show was “rested” after the former cricketer’s crash in December 2022.

Flintoff was dragged face-down underneath the Morgan Super 3 car for about 50 metres. “I thought I was dead,” he told a Disney+ documentary last year.

The BBC apologised and paid compensation to Flintoff following his crash.

‘Lifelong passion for cars’

In Wednesday’s statement, Ramsay said he has had a love of cars since he grew up near the Silverstone race circuit in Northamptonshire.

“I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing,” he said. “That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.

“At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos.

“That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started!”

Former host Richard Hammond told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that Top Gear is “a grand old BBC stalwart”.

“It goes back decades. We had our tenure of it and did our thing with it and went a bit crazy with it, and it’ll be another incarnation of it,” he said. “And great. It’s a long runner; it’ll carry on.”

He said that he does not doubt Ramsay’s credentials as a car fan, and joked that TV chefs “love three things: cooking – well in his case four – swearing, cooking, but also big watches and cars”.

Hammond was seriously injured in a crash while filming the show in 2006, but said it “doesn’t have to be” a dangerous show.

The BBC asked Hammond to return to the show for the new series, he said.

“They did talk to me about it. They came to me about maybe getting involved in leading the new Top Gear, and I don’t want to drag it back to what it was. That’s why I didn’t do it,” he said.

Ramsay, 60, owns an extensive collection of cars including multiple Aston Martins and Ferraris, as well as a Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren Senna.

He has also appeared on Top Gear three times as a guest – in 2002, 2006 and 2017.

The BBC’s director of entertainment Ed Havard said: “Gordon’s fierce and fearless approach makes him a natural fit, and we’re thrilled that audiences will see him in the driving seat as the show speeds into its next exciting era.”

Suzy Lamb, managing director for BBC Studios Entertainment, added: “The return of Top Gear had to feel like a real TV event and Gordon fits the bill perfectly.

“He brings passion, mischief, genuine motoring credibility, and the kind of infectious competitive streak that defines the show at its best.”

She promised that it “won’t be a nostalgic reboot” but will be a “bold and unmissable new chapter for the most entertaining motoring show in the world”.

Comedian Jimmy Carr was rumoured to have been in talks to join the hosting line-up, but was reported on Tuesday to have “pulled out”.

Top Gear is the second high-profile show involving Ramsay to have been announced in the past week.

He has also been confirmed to star in a revival of Hell’s Kitchen on ITV, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, more than two decades after he originally appeared on the celebrity cooking programme.