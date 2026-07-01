Film

Kenyan Actor Emmanuel Mugo lands role in ‘The Agency’ Season 2

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Celebrated actor Emmanuel Mugo has landed a new role in the second season of ‘The Agency’ which premiered on June 21. Mugo has starred in Nigerian film ‘Safari’.

Mugo is just one of many Kenyans who have managed to break into international film and production. In June, Kalasha award-winning producer Grace Kahaki became an Emmy International juror.

Mugo shared his excitement, stating: “Landing this role is a dream come true. I am honoured to represent Kenya on the global platform, and I hope my journey inspires other young actors to pursue their dreams without fear.”

The actor is expected to feature alongside Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, legend Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith and more. 

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His casting has sparked excitement among his Kenyan fans, with one commenting: “Congratulations, Emmanuel, your success is proof that Kenyan talent belongs on the world stage.”

‘The Agency’ season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+

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