Film

NBO Film Festival returns this October determined to make ‘Cinema for Us’

The seventh edition of the festival is built around a simple belief that African cinema should not only travel the world, but should also be experienced by African audiences at home and together.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Highlights
  • Festival dates: 15 - 25 October 2026
  • Screenings across four Nairobi venues - Kaloleni, Prestige, Unseen, Alliance
  • Will feature the first-ever Nick Wambugu Prize for Documentary
  • Legendary filmmaker, Alain Gomis, will be in attendance for audience and industry events

NBO Film Festival returns to Nairobi from 15 – 25 October 2026, bringing its biggest programme yet across Prestige Plaza, Unseen Cinema, Kaloleni Social Hall and Alliance Française Nairobi.

This year’s festival will bring cinema into Nairobi’s wider public life through screenings, community programmes, City Dialogues and filmmaker conversations, creating opportunities for audiences to discover and engage with African cinema, meet filmmakers and participate in conversations around the stories shaping the continent.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Under this year’s theme, Cinema for Us, the seventh edition of the festival is built around a simple belief: African cinema should not only travel the world, but should also be experienced by African audiences at home and together.

NBO 2026 invites audiences to discover new work, recognise excellence, revisit important bodies of work, debate ideas and support what gets made next.

Speaking about this year’s theme and what African cinema should be for Africa, Mbithi Masya, Artistic Director of NBO Film Festival, said audiences should be given the opportunity to celebrate films inspired by themselves.

“Cinema for us means creating a space where audiences can discover, celebrate and engage with the stories being made across Africa and beyond. We want this festival to be part of Nairobi’s public life and a place where people come together to experience cinema, exchange ideas, recognise excellence and imagine what comes next.”

“That stands between you and your job.” – Ruto gives Itumbi ultimatum
“I was wrong,” President Ruto tells daughter Chepngetich
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning icon of Hollywood, dies at 89
Oscars says AI actors and writing cannot win awards

This year’s festival expands its programme with three juried competitions, its first-ever filmmaker retrospective and an expanded industry programme, alongside screenings, community programmes, City Dialogues and filmmaker conversations taking place across Nairobi.

NBO Film Festival will celebrate and recognise African cinema through three juried competitions, including the returning Fiction Feature Film Competition alongside two new competitive categories: the Nick Wambugu Prize for Documentary, awarded to the best documentary in competition and a new Short Film Fiction competition, recognising excellence in short-form storytelling.

The competition jury chairs will be announced on September 4, followed by the three competition selections on September 7.

“With our biggest programme yet and additional competitions, NBO 2026 is about building a deeper culture of cinema and making sure African audiences have a place in the conversation,” added Mr Masya.

An ode to Alain Gomis

For the first time, NBO Film Festival will present a retrospective dedicated to acclaimed Senegalese filmmaker Alain Gomis, whose films have previously screened at the festival.

With Gomis in attendance for both audience and industry events, the retrospective will offer audiences an opportunity to revisit his body of work and explore his creative evolution and contribution to African cinema.

Supported by EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture), the full retrospective line-up will be revealed on 9 September, followed by the announcement of the festival’s opening film and major Special Presentations on 10 September.

The 2026 edition of The NBO Film Festival will also strengthen its commitment to the future of African cinema through an expanded industry programme designed to connect filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences.

The programme will include the NBO Project Showcase, creative labs and professional exchanges, creating opportunities for filmmakers to develop projects, share ideas and build meaningful connections within the regional and international film industry.

Lupita says it is an “honour” to play Helen of Troy
Lebanon bans ‘Snow White’ over Gal Gadot
Kenyan Actor Emmanuel Mugo lands role in ‘The Agency’ Season 2
Docubox Partners with Ateker International for Film Festival in Turkana
Video: Culture, pomp and entertainment at Mashujaa day celebrations
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Inside President Ruto’s development tour of Kajiado County
Next Article Technology, AI and climate change drive new diplomacy courses at Zetech
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kindiki directs three key ministries to fast-track the operationalisation of CAIPs
Local News NEWS
Over 30,000 runners confirmed for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon
Athletics Sports
NACADA storms Kayole, seizes over 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products in massive crackdown
County News
Illasit-Rombo-Chala-Njukini-Taveta road project
Ruto upbeat as Illasit-Taveta road hits 48pc completion
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Slimmed-down actor, The Rock, says he’s ready for serious roles

EntertainmentFilm

Movies in cinemas this weekend until April 2

Film

Watch Trailer: First look at Sarah Hassan as Salma in ‘Tides’

EntertainmentFilm

Kenyan film ‘Back to Us’ to premiere on April 11

Show More