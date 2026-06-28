Strategic governance hailed as critical driver for African universities success

A call for transformative, forward-looking governance in African universities dominated high-level discussions as global higher education leaders convened in Lancaster, United Kingdom, for a landmark forum on institutional leadership and performance.

The conference brought together policymakers, university executives, and governance experts to examine how institutions can remain competitive in an increasingly complex global academic landscape.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr. Vincent Gaitho, Chairman, University Council and Pro-Chancellor of Mount Kenya University (MKU), said the future of African universities will be shaped not by infrastructure alone, but by the quality of leadership and governance structures guiding them.

“Institutional success is no longer determined solely by academic excellence,” Dr. Gaitho noted during the conference held under the theme; ‘Governing Councils as Strategic Stewards and Custodians of Institutional Performance’.

He added: “It is increasingly determined by the quality of governance and leadership.”

The scholar said African universities must overhaul their governance models and embrace strategic leadership if they are to remain competitive, financially sustainable and relevant in an era of artificial intelligence, shrinking funding and rising accountability demands.

“The quality of governance determines the quality of institutional performance,” said Gaitho at the forum on leadership and governance within universities.

Participants highlighted that universities across Africa are navigating mounting pressures, including rapid technological disruption, reduced traditional funding sources, intensified competition for students and talent and growing expectations for accountability and societal impact.

Experts at the forum urged governing councils to move beyond routine oversight and embrace a strategic role that shapes institutional direction, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

Central to discussions was the concept of ‘strategic stewardship’—the responsibility of councils to safeguard institutional values and resources while proactively positioning universities to seize emerging opportunities and address potential risks.

The event outlined key attributes of effective governing councils. Speakers emphasized that governance strength lies not only in who sits on boards, but in the collective capabilities and competencies they bring.

Beyond governance structures, the forum underscored the growing importance of cohesive leadership teams.

High-performing institutions, participants noted, universities are guided by leadership that demonstrates shared vision and alignment as well as strong execution capabilities.

There is also accountability through measurable outcomes, innovation-driven thinking and cross-functional collaboration.

“A brilliant strategy poorly implemented remains just a document,” Dr. Gaitho remarked, underscoring the need for disciplined execution.

He challenged university leaders to rethink the role of governing councils. “Are our governing councils merely supervising universities, or are they actively shaping their future?” he posed.

Dr Gaitho added that universities should shift from compliance-focused governance to value-creating governance and from short-term decision-making to long-term sustainability.

“If African universities are to become globally competitive, financially sustainable, innovative and transformative institutions, then governing councils must embrace their role as strategic stewards and leadership teams must embrace their responsibility as drivers of institutional performance.” he stated.

At the same time, Dr Gaitho said African universities face a critical moment as AI reshapes learning and work, while traditional funding models become less reliable.

While noting that traditional funding models are under pressure, he urged universities to pursue diversified revenue streams, endowments, research commercialisation and stronger industry partnerships.

He further challenged institutions to prepare graduates for future jobs, entrepreneurship and innovation-driven economies, noting that Africa possesses the world’s youngest population.

His remarks come as universities across Africa grapple with funding constraints, rapid technological changes, growing competition for students and increasing pressure from governments, regulators, industry and communities to demonstrate impact.