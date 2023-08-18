Govt to launch Presidential Innovation Award (Youth Edition)

The Government will today (Friday) launch the Presidential Innovation Award (PIA)-Youth Edition at Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The launch to be presided over by CS Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba will be done to mark the end of 8th Devolution Conference which was taking place in Eldoret.

The Presidential Innovation Award (PIA) is a module of the Talanta Hela programme run by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports that intends to develop the entrepreneurial capacity of innovators across the country.

It will recognise and award the innovative work of top innovators in the country within the national priority areas. This will encourage and support young people who are using their innovativeness, creativity and problem-solving skills to make a positive impact on society while becoming economically active.

The goal of the Presidential Innovation Award is to promote innovation as a driver for socio-economic development through fostering entrepreneurial mindsets and commercialisation capabilities of Kenyan innovators.

The main objectives of the Presidential Innovation Award (PIA) are to scout and identify the most promising innovative ideas and solutions from across the country;showcase the most promising innovations and startups at the Kenya Innovation Week;recognise the achievements of the most promising innovators and startups at the Jamhuri Day Celebration and support the commercialisation of the promising innovations through a Presidential accelerator program.

The award intends to develop the entrepreneurial capacity of innovators cross the country through scouting, recognising and commercialising of the innovations along priority sectors of the National Government.

To achieve this, the Presidential Innovation Award focuses on food security and agriculture;digital transformation; healthcare and entertainment and gaming.

