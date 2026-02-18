All set ahead of ANZA Mixed Martial Arts 

The opening leg of the Mixed Martial Arts,ANZA MMA is set to be held on 26th February at Alchemist,Nairobi with several fighters eyeing a bright start to the season.

Fighters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to set the stage a light.

Headlining the night will be Kenya’s flyweight sensation Norman Mondo of One Tribe BJJ, who enters the bout on the back of two consecutive submission victories, cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most dangerous young grapplers.

Mondo’s relentless pace and submission-hunting style have made him a must-watch athlete on the East African scene. Standing across from him will be Paul Angalla of Uganda, representing the Uganda Prison Guards, a team known for producing physically tough and disciplined competitors.

With national pride and momentum on the line, this flyweight clash promises high intensity from start to finish.

The co-main event will present Uganda’s Rymond Wandendeya, another athlete coming in hot with two dominant finishes in his last two fights.

Raymond has one of his two fights via ground and pound and the other by D’Arce choke, showcasing both striking pressure and submission skills. He will face Magloire Kayembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, representing Elite Training Center in Lubumbashi, widely regarded as one of Africa’s top MMA gyms.

The gym is led by Yadad Moser, who has developed elite African talent that has gone on to compete on major international platforms, including Dana White’s Contender Series. Kayembe himself is 2 – 0, coming off a strong showing at Impact Championship promotion in Zambia in 2025.

Also featured on the card will be Isack Ibrahim, Tanzania’s a decorated Muay Thai striker with a strong international résumé who is now transitioning fully into mixed martial arts. While known for his high-level stand-up, Ibrahim has also competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and this bout marks an opportunity for him to showcase his complete MMA game.

He will face another fighter from Congo’s Elite Training Center, Jeanpy Michaelipes is a well-rounded martial artist who also holds a black belt in Karate, setting up a dynamic stylistic clash between refined striking, traditional martial arts foundations, and evolving MMA skillsets.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger and Strikeforce Champion Renato “Babalu” Sobral is expected to grace the event.

Peng Chen, Founder of ANZA MMA, says: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far with ANZA MMA. Our focus has always been on creating meaningful opportunities for martial artists and raising the standard of competition across the region. This progress has been a collective effort, and we are grateful for the partnerships, collaboration and support from Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy, One Tribe Kenya, Chanuka Self Defence and PFL Africa. As Season Two of our promotion begins this month, it reflects both the rapid growth of the sport and the exceptional talent emerging from East Africa.”

The ANZA MMA provides a platform for future and emerging mixed martial arts exponents in East Africa.